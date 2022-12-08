Incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is urging Israelis to end a recent string of violence and return to peace ahead of his return to leading the nation.

Netanyahu shared the statement on social media Wednesday with translation in English.

“The wave of violence in the streets of Israel is taking human lives and injuring many civilians. Violence is not our way. I ask everyone to behave calmly and show patience and tolerance one to another,” he wrote.

“If you witness an incident of violence – don’t stand aside and report it to the police Israel Let’s find a mutual guarantee and keep each other safe. I assure you that we will do all our might to restore personal security to the citizens of Israel,” Netanyahu added.

Overnight, three Palestinian gunmen were killed during a battle with IDF soldiers during a raid in Jenin. The Islamic Jihad group in the area has continued to escalate with 15 suspects arrested across the West Bank.

In another incident on Wednesday, a Palestinian gunman opened fire in a drive-by shooting at a military post in the West Bank settlement of Ofra. The shooter was fatally shot after a short pursuit.

The same military post was fired upon on Monday night a w well, with no injuries reported. The shooter was suspected as the same individual in both shootings.

The incidents add to a record 300 shooting attempts against Israeli citizens and soldiers in the West Bank this year, according to the Times of Israel. The same area experienced just 91 such incidents in 2021.

IDF operations have increased in response, with 2,500 arrests in mostly nighttime raids to shut down terrorist activities. Netanyahu’s call for peace ahead of returning to office comes at a critical time as Israel seeks to calm concerns in the area.