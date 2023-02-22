Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was interviewed Tuesday by Prof. Walter Russell Mead at the Hertog National Security Conference.

The event included former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman who also participated in the conference.

Netanyahu was asked to respond to the question: What would the policy be on Iran, on the assumption that the US administration claims that the nuclear agreement is completely finished?

” How do you stop a rogue nation from acquiring nuclear weapons? Let’s see. I mean, there have been some examples, so we can maybe deduce a rule,” the prime minister answered.

“You had one that’s called Saddam Hussein’s Iraq. It was stopped by military force, ours. You had a second one that is called Syria that tried to develop nuclear weapons. And it was stopped by a military action, ours. There was a third country, Muammar Gaddafi’s Libya. It wanted to pursue nuclear weapons and it gave it up by the threat of a military action, yours. There’s a fourth country, North Korea, that sought to develop nuclear weapons, and it wasn’t challenged,” he said.

When it came to Iran, Netanyahu was direct in his position.

“The only thing that has credibly stopped rogue nations from developing nuclear weapons is a credible military threat or a credible military action. You can couple that with crippling economic sanctions, but that’s not a sufficient condition. A necessary condition, and an often sufficient condition, is credible military action,” the prime minister said.

“The longer you wait, the harder that becomes. We’ve waited very long. I can tell you that I will do everything in my power to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. That is not merely an Israeli interest; it’s an American interest; it’s in the interest of the entire world,” he added.