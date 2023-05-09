Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Kenyan President William Ruto Tuesday at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem.

The two leaders first met privately and then held an expanded meeting in the framework of a working lunch, according to a news release from the prime minister’s office.

Netanyahu praised President Ruto’s commitment to advancing bilateral relations and his actions to strengthen regional stability. He also commended Ruto on his important visit to Israel, the first in his current tenure.

The president invited the Prime Minister to visit Kenya, while Netanyahu said that Kenya could serve as a gateway for trade and international cooperation with the rest of Africa.

The two leaders agreed to work together to strengthen economic and diplomatic cooperation between their countries in a range of areas, including the expansion of bilateral trade, technology, cyber-defense, advancing the restoration of a direct air route, water and agriculture.

At the start of the meeting, joint Israel-Kenya declarations of intent to strengthen cooperation in tourism and environmental protection were signed.

Ruto became Kenya’s president in September of last year after serving as deputy president since 2013.

Kenya and Israel have held positive relations since Kenya gained its independence in 1963. It reestablished diplomatic relations with Israel in 1988, with its first ambassador to Israel appointed in 1994, according to Kenya’s embassy.

The nation is one of several in the region to continue building strong relations with Israel in recent years. In addition to Kenya, the Abraham Accords, signed in Washington, D.C., in 2020, created a new normalization agreement between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain. Morocco and Sudan later joined. Other nations have since joined the agreement, with hopes that the effort could expand to other nations, including Saudi Arabia, in the days ahead.