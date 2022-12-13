Incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement on Monday to set the record straight regarding accusations made by outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

Netanyahu posted the lengthy statement to social media regarding various policies of the elected government.

“The policy of the elected government includes important reforms and initiatives such as restoring the personal security to the citizens of Israel, strengthening Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, strengthening governance and strengthening settlement in Judea and Samaria,” he wrote. “This policy does not include any harm to the LGBT rights, the secular public or any citizens in the State of Israel.”

Netanyahu also addressed accusations regarding his efforst to oppose Iran and protect the rights of Israel’s citizens.

He wrote that he “led the state of Israel to great achievements – avoided unnecessary wars, preserved democracy, brought millions of vaccines, fought Iran and brought four historic peace agreements.”

The designated Prime Minister Netanyahu “is the one who will lead the government responsibly with two hands on the wheel, while fully protecting the rights of all citizens of Israel – Jews and non-Jews, religious and secular, LGBT and minorities,” he added.

Netanyahu also addressed lies that the Ministry of Defense would be dissolved under his leadership.

“The civil administrator is less than one thousand percent of the Ministry of Defense – and he will remain in the Ministry of Defense. The decisions of the Minister of Religious Zionism who will be in the Ministry of Defense will be made in coordination with Prime Minister Netanyahu and the Minister of Defense,” he wrote.

Netanyahu concluded with a searing rebuke of Lapid’s attacks.

“The outgoing government does not accept the election results and incites lies against the elected government that won the people’s trust,” he wrote.