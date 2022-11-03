With more than 95% of the votes counted, Benjamin Netanyahu is all but certain to secure victory as Israel’s prime minister in a hard-fought comeback win.

His Likud Party and his coalition have combined for an expected 65 seats in the Knesset, more than enough to exceed the 61 seats necessary to form a government.

“We are on the brink of a very big victory,” Netanyahu told supporters on election night.

“The people want a different way. They want security,” Netanyahu said. “They want power, not weakness … they want diplomatic wisdom, but with firmness,” he added.

In addition to selecting leaders for his administration, Netanyahu will face many issues as he returns to office. Among the top concerns will be the threat from Iran, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Israel’s economy, terror threats within Israel and the recently signed maritime boundary agreement with Lebanon.

Beyond Israel, Netanyahu faces the ongoing challenges of bias against the nation from the United Nations, as well as the complexities of Iran, a nation that has vowed to destroy Israel and has recently provided drones to Russia for attacks against Ukrainians.

Netanyahu has vowed to “neutralize” the Lebanon maritime deal in the days ahead of the election. He has also pushed for increased normalization with Saudi Arabia, arguing he is the leader who can help make it happen.

The newly-elected prime minister has reportedly arranged for M.K. Yariv Levin to coordinate government talks to swiftly negotiate leadership changes. Some changes could even be decided before Netanyahu is sworn in on Nov. 15.

The election will also end the brief leadership of caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid. He became prime minister after Naftali Bennett abruptly stepped down earlier this year.