Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a brief statement to announce that the terrorists involved in killing members of the Dee family have been eliminated.

“This morning, we settled accounts with the murderers of Lucy, Maya and Rina Dee, may their memories be blessed,” he stated, according to a news release from the prime minister’s office.

Netanyahu also addressed those who attempt to harm Israelis under his leadership.

“Our message to those who harm us, and those who want to harm us, is that whether it takes a day, a week or a month – you can be certain that we will settle accounts with you. It does not matter where you try to hide – we will find you. Whoever attacks us will pay the price,” he said.

The prime minister also took time in the statement to thank those involved in the effort to bring the terrorists to justice in the high-profile case.

“I would like to thank the security agencies and our brave soldiers who worked night and day to settle accounts with the murderers,” he stated.

Last month, terrorists killed the mother and two adult daughters involved in the attack. Husband and father, Rabbi Leo Dee, also shared a statement following the announcement of the elimination of the terrorists involved.

“This has been done in a way that has not endangered the lives of Israeli soldiers, nor innocent Palestinian civilians – in a way that only the Israeli army knows how to do,” Dee stated, according to a statement shared by the Jerusalem Post.

Dee added that he wants “the opportunity to speak with the terrorists’ families and ask what good they thought would come out of their actions and to hear their vision for a better world.”