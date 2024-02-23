Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu submitted his “day after” Hamas proposal to the Political-Security Cabinet on Thursday evening, aiming for broad approval.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the plan reflects widespread public support for both the war’s objectives and the establishment of an alternative civilian authority in Gaza.

Netanyahu’s proposal outlines immediate and interim measures. In the short term, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) will persist in military operations until specific goals are achieved, including the dismantling of Hamas and Islamic Jihad’s military capabilities and infrastructure, securing the release of hostages, and ensuring a prolonged period without threats emanating from Gaza.

On a broader scale, Israel plans to maintain operational freedom throughout Gaza to prevent terrorist activities and threats. A designated security zone along the Gaza-Israel border will remain in place as long as necessary. Additionally, Israel aims to control the entire western area, encompassing Gaza, Judea, and Samaria, to thwart potential terrorist threats.

The plan involves empowering local authorities with administrative experience to govern Gaza, disassociating them from terrorist-supporting entities. A comprehensive de-radicalization program will be implemented in religious, educational, and welfare institutions with support from experienced Arab nations.

Israel also intends to replace UNRWA’s presence in Gaza with responsible international aid agencies, citing concerns over UNRWA’s involvement in terrorist activities and anti-Israel education.

Netanyahu’s proposal emphasizes that Gaza’s rehabilitation hinges on complete demilitarization and the initiation of de-radicalization efforts. The funding and leadership of rehabilitation programs are expected to come from nations deemed acceptable to Israel.

Israel also reiterated its stance against internationally imposed settlements with Palestinian Arabs, advocating for direct negotiations between the parties. It also opposes unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state, arguing that such recognition would reward terrorism and impede future peace negotiations.