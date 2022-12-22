Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu contacted President Isaac Herzog on Thursday to inform him that he successfully formed the next government in the Knesset as he prepares to lead an unprecedented sixth term in leading Israel.

Netanyahu emphasized that his new government will work to serve all the citizens of Israel, including a coalition of the Likud, Religious Zionists Party (RZP), Shas, United Torah Judaism (UTJ), Otzma Yehudit and Noam parties.

The Israeli leader had until Jan. 2 to complete the effort but notified Herzog of the coalition to form the new government during Hanukkah ahead of the deadline.

The notification occurs 48 hours ahead of the final meeting that will transfer the government into Netanyahu’s leadership, meaning it will be at least two days until it moves forward.

Netanyahu faces a number of key issues as he prepares to return to power, both within Israel and beyond the nation’s borders.

Internationally, the new prime minister will deal with the growing threat from Iran as the nation continues its pursuit of a nuclear weapon.

Netanyahu also faces criticisms over how Israel deals with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Israel has had positive relations with both nations in the past, now dealing with condemning Russia’s violence while support Uk Ukraine, a nation that includes many Jews.

Immigration will also continue to remain a key issue, with calls for change concerning the law of return, as well as concerns related to Ukrainian refugees seeking to enter the nation or who have recently entered.

The Palestinian issue will remain an ongoing battle as well. Increased terrorist operations have increased tensions, with intense pushback from IDF forces in response.

The new year will offer a variety of opportunities as well. Netanyahu continues to push for normalized relations with Saudi Arabia, a move that could have enormous changes in the region.