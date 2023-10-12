In a joint statement today, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed gratitude for the visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, highlighting the critical support extended by the United States to Israel in its ongoing conflict with Hamas.

Netanyahu thanked President Biden and the American people for their unwavering support, emphasizing the significant role the US plays in this struggle. He referred to Secretary Blinken as a friend and acknowledged the painful circumstances that Israel faces, characterizing it as a nation of fighters and lions resolute in confronting the forces of evil surrounding them.

Netanyahu underscored the stark contrast between the horrors committed by Hamas and the heroism displayed by the Israeli people. He lamented the atrocities committed by the terrorist organization, including the targeting of young people at an outdoor music festival, the merciless slaughter of families, and the heinous acts of violence witnessed in front of children.

The Prime Minister condemned the celebration and glorification of these acts, echoing President Biden’s characterization of them as “sheer evil.” Drawing a parallel between Hamas and ISIS, he stressed the necessity of treating Hamas in the same manner as ISIS was dealt with, urging for its exclusion from the community of nations, denying them meetings with world leaders, and imposing sanctions on those who support them.

Netanyahu acknowledged the challenging days ahead but expressed his unwavering belief in the ultimate triumph of the forces of civilization. He stressed the paramount importance of moral clarity as the first prerequisite for victory.

He emphasized the need for unity and resolve against evil during these extraordinary times, commending Secretary Blinken for taking a stand in support of Israel. He extended his heartfelt gratitude to America for standing with Israel today, tomorrow, and in perpetuity. The declaration reinforces the strong alliance between the United States and Israel in the face of the ongoing conflict and highlights the shared commitment to combating terrorism and promoting peace and security in the region.