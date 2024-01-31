Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened with reserve soldiers and commanders of the IDF Judea and Samaria Division, 43rd Battalion, situated in the Binyamin Brigade within the community of Eli.

The meeting included a briefing from Battalion Commander Lt.-Col. Idan Suissa, who outlined the unit’s activities in the sector, underscoring their prompt mobilization in the Binyamin area on the morning of October 7.

During the encounter, Prime Minister Netanyahu emphasized the unwavering commitment to securing total victory in the ongoing battle, highlighting the crucial role of addressing various sectors, particularly the significance of the Binyamin sector. Netanyahu praised the soldiers for their dedication to both defensive and offensive efforts, citing the elimination of approximately 500 terrorists in the region since the year’s commencement, with operations ongoing, including in Jenin.

“We are in a battle in which we will not compromise over total victory. We must achieve total victory. In order to do so, we must deal with other sectors, and this sector is no less important, it is super-important. I know that you are investing in this on both defense and offense. It seems to be that since the start of the year, especially – of course – since the start of the war, 500 terrorists have been eliminated here, and we are not finished, including in Jenin today,” he stated.

In his address to the fighters, Netanyahu expressed gratitude for their tireless efforts and appealed to employers to consider the unique burdens shouldered by reservists, urging them to refrain from termination.

Acknowledging the soldiers who are also students, he assured ongoing discussions with university authorities to ease conditions for them. Netanyahu conveyed a collective salute from the citizens of Israel, expressing deep appreciation for the soldiers’ continuous commitment and encouraging them to persist in their vital work.

The Prime Minister concluded by reiterating the sacred nature of their task and emphasizing the nationwide recognition of their contributions. The meeting served as a platform to not only acknowledge the soldiers’ sacrifices but also to reassure them of the collective support and gratitude extended by the Israeli population.