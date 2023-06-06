Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Monday evening with MKs from the Hadash and Ta’al factions in order to discuss operative solutions to stem the wave of murders in the Arab sector.

It was agreed to establish a steering committee for the Arab sector, which will also include dealing with crime, that will integrate all government branches that deal with the Arab sector; the Prime Minister will chair the committee.

“The State of Israel cannot accept terrorism. The murderous criminal organizations that are terrorizing the Arab sector are not defined as terrorist organizations but – in practice – they are imposing fear on the entire population,” he said.

“We need to put politics aside, remove the barriers and work together to defeat this reprehensible plague,” he added.

In addition to meeting with MKs, Netanyahu spoke by telephone Tuesday morning with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who expressed his deepest condolences over the incident on the Egyptian border.

The prime minister thanked the Egyptian President, as well as for his commitment to a thorough and joint investigation into the incident, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office.

The two leaders expressed their commitment to continue strengthening the peace and security cooperation that is vital to both countries.

The efforts to increase safety follow Netanyahu’s words to the Cabinet during its recent meeting to improve security against all threats.

“The reality in our region is changing rapidly. We are not stagnating. We are adapting our combat doctrine and our possibilities for action in keeping with these changes and our goals, which are not changing,” he said.

“We are committed to acting against the Iranian nuclear program, against missile attacks on the State of Israel and against the possibility of the fronts becoming linked, what we call a multi-front campaign. This requires us to evaluate, if it is possible to do so in advance, many of the main decisions that the Security Cabinet and the Government would need to make together with the security establishment, the IDF and other security elements,” he added.