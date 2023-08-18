Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at the Prime Minister’s office in Tel Aviv’s Kirya, engaged in a bilateral meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, underscoring the robust diplomatic ties between the two nations.

The leaders commenced their discussions in a private session before transitioning to an extended meeting, focusing on the augmentation of collaboration across multiple sectors, encompassing economics, tourism, healthcare, security, and artificial intelligence.

Within the framework of their dialogue, Prime Minister Garibashvili extended an invitation to Prime Minister Netanyahu for a reciprocating visit to Georgia, an offer that was met with a positive response.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed his contentment at welcoming his Georgian counterpart, highlighting the historical and cultural connections that have endured for millennia between their nations. He drew attention to the rich history of the Jewish community in Georgia, a heritage dating back over 2,500 years and possibly even 2,600 years. He acknowledged the vital role of this community in fostering a living bridge between the two countries. Netanyahu personally recounted his own visit to Georgia, further cementing the bond between their peoples.

“Prime Minister, it’s a delight to welcome you. Georgia and Israel have had very warm relations. Our connections go back 2,500 years, perhaps even 2,600 years, to the Jewish community in Georgia. We have many, many Jews who came from Georgia as a living bridge. I myself had the opportunity to visit Georgia,” Netanyahu said. “I know that we can bring our relations to even greater heights, and I welcome this opportunity to do this on your visit.”

Prime Minister Netanyahu emphasized the potential for further elevating the bilateral relations between Israel and Georgia, expressing his eagerness to seize this occasion for advancing the partnership.

The meeting was attended by high-ranking officials from both sides. Representing the Israeli delegation were the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff, the Director of the National Security Council, the Prime Minister’s Foreign Policy Adviser, and the Israeli Ambassador to Georgia. From the Georgian side, participants included the Foreign Minister, the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, and the Georgian Ambassador to Israel.

The discussions held between Prime Minister Netanyahu and Prime Minister Garibashvili underscored the shared commitment to enhancing cooperation and forging new avenues of collaboration across diverse domains, reinforcing the longstanding bond between their nations.