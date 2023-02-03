Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Thursday evening with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris.

The two leaders discussed at length ways to confront the Iranian nuclear threat, according to a statement from the prime minister’s office.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu stressed that deterrence with Iran and its proxies in the Middle East needs to be strengthened. He also called for imposing significant sanctions on the Iranian regime and for the Revolutionary Guards to be included on the EU terrorism list,” the statement read.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Macron also discussed the regional arena and the need to maintain regional stability, especially in Lebanon, and opportunities to expand the circle of peace,” it added.

In addition to his meeting with Macron, Netanyahu also met with approximately 60 French businesspeople and executives, whose value is estimated at around 150 billion euros. The investors, some of whom are already active in Israel, expressed interest in increasing their investments; others expressed great interest in entering the Israeli market, mainly in infrastructure.

Before his flight to Paris, the prime minister also noted plans to speak with Macron about peace in the Middle East.

“At the same time, we are continuing to expand the circle of peace,” Netanyahu said. “After years of covert meetings and my historic visit to Chad, today was another historic day: Together with the President of Chad, we opened the Chadian Embassy in Israel, and we will continue to expand and deepen the circle of peace with additional countries, both near and far.”

In addition to Chad’s new embassy in Tel Aviv, leaders from Israel recently returned from meetings with leaders in Sudan with plans to potentially add the nation to the historic Abraham Accords before the end of the year.