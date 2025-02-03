JERUSALEM (Feb. 2, 2025) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departed for Washington on Sunday to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, marking the first foreign leader visit since Trump’s return to the White House. Netanyahu emphasized that cooperation between the U.S. and Israel could reshape the Middle East.

During his trip, Netanyahu said discussions would focus on critical issues, including the defeat of Hamas, securing the release of hostages held in Gaza, and addressing Iran’s influence in the region. He called his visit a testament to the strength of the Israeli-American alliance.

“I believe we can strengthen security, broaden the circle of peace, and achieve a remarkable era of peace through strength,” Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu’s trip comes amid tensions over a Gaza ceasefire deal that has temporarily halted the war with Hamas. The deal, which aims to release all hostages, is in its first phase, but Netanyahu faces pressure from far-right members of his coalition to resume hostilities. U.S. involvement in the ceasefire negotiations has been ongoing, with Trump hoping to expand the Abraham Accords, potentially including Saudi Arabia.

The prime minister’s visit also follows reports suggesting he may reexamine the terms of the Gaza ceasefire, possibly resuming the conflict after the first phase. Netanyahu’s delegation includes key advisers and a medical team to monitor his health following recent surgery.

In Washington, Netanyahu is set to meet with Trump and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, with discussions focusing on the next phase of the hostage release talks and potential peace agreements in the region.