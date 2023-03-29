Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement recognizing the “unbreakable” relationship between Israel and the U.S. following rumors of strained relations over recent judicial reform issues.

Netanyahu released the statement on social media and through the prime minister’s office on Tuesday.

“I have known President Biden for over 40 years, and I appreciate his longstanding commitment to Israel. The alliance between Israel and the United States is unbreakable and always overcomes the occasional disagreements between us,” the prime minister stated.

“My administration is committed to strengthening democracy by restoring the proper balance between the three branches of government, which we are striving to achieve via a broad consensus,” he continued.

Netanyahu also added that Israel would remain focused on making its own decisions.

“Israel is a sovereign country which makes its decisions by the will of its people and not based on pressures from abroad, including from the best of friends,” he added.

The words came after a week in which multiple reports have made mixed claims about the relationship between the two national leaders. Biden administration officials have reportedly pushed for Israel to halt its judicial reform plans, leading to some pushback from Israeli leaders over the outside influence.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides this week stated that an invitation for Netanyahu to visit Biden in the White House could come soon, probably after the Passover in April.

When Biden was asked about the invitation, he contradicted Nides’ comments, claiming that no invitation is being made at this time.

Netanyahu’s statement hopes to bring calm to concerns and reassure leaders of both countries of the longstanding and positive relationship between the two nations. The unity is also key as Israel continues to court world support against Iran and its efforts to build a nuclear weapon.