Incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blasted the New York Times on Sunday after the newspaper’s editorial board warned that his administration would “undermine democracy” and “cater to extremists.”

The op-ed published on Saturday criticized Netanyahu in searing remarks that led to the prime minister-elect speaking out over the outlet’s ongoing anti-Israel bias.

“After burying the Holocaust for years on its back pages and demonizing Israel for decades on its front pages, the New York Times now shamefully calls for undermining Israel’s elected incoming government,” he wrote on Twitter.

“While the NYT continues to delegitimize the one true democracy in the Middle East and America’s best ally in the region, I will continue to ignore its ill-founded advice and instead focus on building a stronger and more prosperous country, strengthening ties with America, expanding peace with our neighbors, and securing the future of the one and only Jewish state,” he added.

The op-ed is not the only time the New York Times has negatively portrayed Netanyahu. In 2019, the Times apologized after it published an antisemitic cartoon that illustrated the prime minister as a guide dog for a blind President Donald Trump.

Fox News reported that New York Times columnist Bret Stephens wrote at the time, “The Times has a longstanding Jewish problem, dating back to World War II, when it mostly buried news about the Holocaust, and continuing into the present day in the form of intensely adversarial coverage of Israel.”

Netanyahu’s defense against the Times highlights the outlet’s ongoing actions that have negatively portrayed Israel over the years. The bias is not limited to the Times but is often found in mainstream media outlets that have furthered the narrative of Israel as an “apartheid” state that “terrorizes” the Palestinian people.