U.S. President Joe Biden is set to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during Netanyahu’s upcoming trip to Washington later this month, according to a new report from CNN.

According to the report, which cites a source familiar with the logistics, the meeting is expected to occur at the White House. The two leaders last met in mid-October, when Biden visited Israel following the October 7 Hamas attacks and the killing of 1,200 Israelis.

Netanyahu will address a joint session of Congress on July 24, at the invitation of House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

In a joint statement, the four leaders said the invitation “symbolizes the enduring relationship between the U.S. and Israel and provides Prime Minister Netanyahu an opportunity to outline Israel’s vision for defending its democracy, combating terrorism, and achieving lasting peace in the region.”

This will be Netanyahu’s fourth address to U.S. lawmakers, the most by any foreign leader.

“I am honored to represent Israel before Congress and to present the truth about our ongoing struggle against those who threaten our lives,” Netanyahu said of the invitation.

Recently, Netanyahu publicly criticized a significant reduction in U.S. arms shipments to the Israel Defense Forces.

“Approximately four months ago, there was a drastic decline in arms deliveries from the U.S. to Israel,” Netanyahu stated before a Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem.

“For weeks, we urged our American counterparts to expedite these shipments, both at high levels and behind closed doors,” he added.

Despite receiving various explanations, Netanyahu claimed that the expected military aid was not accelerated, with only certain items arriving.

When questioned about Netanyahu’s remarks, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken declined to discuss diplomatic conversations but reaffirmed America’s commitment to ensuring Israel’s defense against various threats.