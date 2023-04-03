Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed concerns related to terrorism ahead of Israel’s upcoming Passover.

The remarks were made at the start of the prime minister’s weekly Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem.

“We are acting against terrorism with all means and we are doing so in two ways: First, we are taking action and confronting the terrorists themselves. In recent months, our forces have eliminated dozens of terrorists and have arrested hundreds more. I give full backing to the Israel Police for thwarting the terrorist on the Temple Mount over the weekend. We are all praying for the well-being of the soldier who was wounded in the ramming attack last night in Gush Etzion,” he wrote, according to a news release from the prime minister’s office.

“Second, we are exacting a high price from the regimes that support terrorism, beyond Israel’s borders. I suggest that our enemies not err. Israel’s internal debate will not detract one iota from our determination, strength and ability to act against our enemies on all fronts, wherever and whenever necessary,” he added.

Netanyahu also addressed the current internal debate with a goal of seeking more consensus.

“Regarding the internal debate: We are currently in a process of dialogue with the goal of reaching broad consensus. There is a basis here for agreements which should be possible to reach with goodwill in genuine dialogue,” he said.

The prime minister also highlighted the upcoming Passover as he reflected on the nation’s past.

“This week, people of Israel will gather around the Seder table, I would like to remind you all that for centuries on Passover we always remembered that we have a common past of thousands of years as well as a common future expressed in the prayer for next year in a rebuilt Jerusalem. Now, in the rebuilt Jerusalem, we will still remember that we have a glorious past and a bright future – together,” he stated. “I wish the entire people of Israel a happy, kosher and quiet Passover.”