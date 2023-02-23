Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the IDF’s raid in Gaza and the response by terrorists in firing rockets in retaliation as he started the Cabinet meeting on the 2023-2024 state budget on Thursday.

“We have a clear policy: To strike at terrorism forcefully and to deepen our roots in our land. In response to the firing of rockets at our territory, IDF fighter jets attacked Hamas terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip this morning,” the prime minister said.

“Yesterday, in an IDF-ISA-Israel National Counter-Terrorism Unit combined operation, three terrorists were targeted in the Nablus souk, as well as additional terrorists who fired at our forces. These terrorists shot and murdered Staff Sergeant Ido Baruch last October and they were about to carry out additional attacks against us,” he added.

Netanyahu also thanked the military and intelligence officers involved in the most recent operations.

“We always say that we will settle accounts with those who attack Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers, and we have done so again. I would like to commend the ISA and IDF Intelligence for the precise intelligence, and to thank the soldiers who acted with heroism and confidence under fire,” the prime minister added. “We will continue to take strong action on all fronts, near and far, in order to thwart our enemies’ efforts to attack us. Whoever tries to harm us – will pay the price.”

The prime minister’s remarks to the Cabinet also noted the increased focus on the nation’s security through establishing a national guard.

“We are making an unprecedented investment in the security of the citizens of Israel. Together with Minister Ben-Gvir and the Finance Minister, who answered the call, we are adding thousands of officers to the Israel Police and are doing something which has not been done – we are establishing a national guard,” Netanyahu said.

“We are adding tools and police stations. We are doing this pursuant to our promise to restore governance to the State of Israel – to the Negev, the Galilee, to Israel’s cities and to the highways. There is a major leap here in personnel and the tools we will use for this purpose. We promised to do this and we are doing it,” he continued.