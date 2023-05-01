Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared remarks at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting on Sunday, emphasizing the economic growth of Israel.

The meeting began with an appreciation for those involved in Israel’s remembrance days and Independence Day activities.

“We are now coming out of the remembrance days and Independence Day, which are sacred days for us all. This is the opportunity to say a word of appreciation to you, Miri, for the very emotional ceremony. We have seen how on these days and in these ceremonies, the people of Israel unite around the things that are sacred to it, the national symbols that we all share. We have one country and it is dear and important to all citizens of Israel,” the prime minister stated.

Netanyahu also focused on Israel becoming a global leader during the economic slowdown and inflation.

“It is precisely during days of economic slowdown and global inflation that Israel can – and needs to – leap forward. We did this during the coronavirus. We did so during previous global economic slowdowns,” he stated.

“And we will do so this time as well. We will bring economic stability. We will expand competition. We will bring in international retail chains to lower prices,” the prime minister added.

Netanyahu later also noted the nation’s focus on security, particularly related to Iran.

“At all times, of course, we will maintain security. We will not allow Iran to tighten a ring of terrorism around us to strangle us. We are taking action on this matter around the clock, at all times, even now, and we will continue to take both offensive and defensive action against Iranian aggression and that of its terrorist proxies,” he said.

“Moreover, we will establish the national guard. This is a revolution. Together with passing a budget with billions of shekels to add thousands of police officers, all to restore the personal security for every Israeli citizen, including in the Arab sector,” the prime minister continued.