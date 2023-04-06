The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement on Wednesday to address the concerns of violence at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem during Passover.

Netanyahu shared the words to encourage calm following a group of Muslim extremists who barricaded themselves inside the Al Aqsa Mosque.

“Israel is acting to maintain the status quo and calm the situation on the Temple Mount.

Muslim worshippers in the Al Aqsa Mosque are asserting that the Islamic extremists who barricaded themselves inside the Mosque locked them in and prevented other Muslims from going to the Mosque to pray,” the prime minister said in the statement.

“They barricaded themselves with weaponry, rocks and fireworks,” he added.

Netanyahu also applauded the work of security authorities in handling the incident.

“After the authorities’ attempts at dialogue failed, and the extremists were refusing to allow Muslim worshippers to enter the Mosque, and even threatened the holding of afternoon prayers today, the security forces were compelled to act in order to restore order,” he noted.

The prime minister concluded his statement with an emphasis on the freedom of religion at the Temple Mount.

“Israel is committed to maintaining freedom of worship, free access for all faiths and the status quo on the Temple Mount, and will not allow violent extremists to change this,” he concluded.

The words also come as a U.N. watch group announced plans to discuss the violence at the Temple Mount for the fourth time. The eyes of the world have increasingly focused on Jerusalem during the Passover, with more than 60,000 visitors expected during the traditional Jewish holiday.

In addition to Jewish participants, many Christian travelers make visits to Jerusalem during the Passover time. The Israeli government has worked to provide security to keep calm and maintain peace in the area despite ongoing threats of violence.