A group of 46 retired U.S. military generals and admirals sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Congress to warn against entering a nuclear deal with Iran.

The letter, organized by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), argued that the working text of the new deal would be even weaker than the 2015 nuclear deal.

“As retired American military leaders who devoted their lives to the defense of our nation, we oppose this emerging deal that is poised to instantly fuel explosive Iranian aggression and pave Iran’s path to become a nuclear power, threatening the American homeland and the very existence of America’s regional allies,” the letter read.

The military leaders used the current situation in Ukraine as an example of the “horrors” associated in negotiating with nations that have nuclear capabilities.

“In Ukraine, we are bearing witness to the horrors of a country ruthlessly attacking its neighbor and, by brandishing its nuclear weapons, forcing the rest of the world largely to stand on the sidelines,” they noted.

“The new Iran deal currently being negotiated, which Russia has played a central role in crafting, will enable the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism to cast its own nuclear shadow over the Middle East,” the letter added.

In addition to opposing the Iran nuclear deal, the military leaders wrote about their concerns over the discussion regarding the U.S. potentially removing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from the State Department’s list of terror organizations. They noted the group is responsible for the deaths of more than 600 American troops.

“America’s closest regional partners, attacked regularly by Iran, already strongly oppose the proposed deal. If we will not help protect them against Iran, we cannot expect their help addressing threats like Russia and China,” the letter said.