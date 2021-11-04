A group of more than 200 Republican congressmen sent a letter on Monday to US President Joe Biden opposing the administration’s plans to reopen the US consulate in Jerusalem in order to serve Palestinians.

“House Republicans have come together to express our strong opposition to the Biden administration’s proposal to open a consulate general to the Palestinians in Israel’s eternal capital, Jerusalem. Having a US diplomatic mission to the Palestinians in Jerusalem would be inconsistent with the Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995 that became law, and was reaffirmed in recent years, with overwhelming bipartisan support. This law stated Jerusalem should be recognized as the capital of Israel and remain undivided,” the letter said.

The GOP members warned that the change would undermine America’s support of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and encourage the Palestinians to pursue their claim on a capital in Jerusalem, in effect redividing the city. “However, the Biden Administration’s shameful move would have the unconscionable effect of undermining the United States’ recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and signal support for dividing Jerusalem. Just recently, the prime minister of the Palestinian Authority publicly stated that his reason for wanting this consulate opened is for the purpose of dividing Jerusalem,” they added.

Israel itself has already made it clear it opposes the reopening. The US Embassy in Jerusalem should remain the place for America’s diplomatic relations with the nation’s residents. “Israel has also made clear its opposition to the consulate opening, with both the prime minister and foreign minister stating they are against a consulate being opened in Jerusalem.

“The Biden Administration must immediately stop pushing this misguided effort. Moreover, the administration’s insistence is wrongly creating a rift between the United States and Israel, one of our closest and most important allies, and moves the region further away from peace,” the letter also said.

The letter may represent the view of nearly half of the House. However, Democrats continue to support a two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinian people that includes expanding diplomatic efforts toward Palestinians in Jerusalem. The divided American political battle reveals the need to continue strong American support of the Jewish state, opposing moves like the reopening of the consulate that would undermine relations between the US and Israel.