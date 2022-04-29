[The following is an update from Michael Evans, son of Mike Evans, following his recent trip in Ukraine. See the full story at https://www.charismanews.com/world/89012-michael-evans-in-ukraine-there-is-no-greater-hope-than-the-name-of-jesus.]

We delivered food to remote villages where food is hard to come by. I can only describe these places as battlegrounds. The village was gone; not a single building was unharmed. But if you ask the residents, the village is still there, because they are still there. As hungry as they are for food, they’re also hungry to be seen, to be heard, to be encouraged and feel loved — to feel hope.

Outside of a one-room church that shelters its congregation, I was reminded how real the danger is in these poor villages. I grew used to hearing the air sirens warning of missile attacks, but an alarm went off inside my head when I noticed a local pastor getting dangerously close to an unexploded shell. Even through the language barrier, he knew exactly what I was warning him of.

Kharkiv was a different animal altogether. The Russians are still very much on the offensive there. Often you can hear the shelling, relentless like a thunderstorm on the plains states in America. Other times, one bomb after another blend into each other — like a giant who has his hands on an equally giant machine gun.



“You have kids jumping up and down upstairs?” I asked an orthodox minister as the shelling started up again. I smiled and he smiled back warmly. This man has converted a Soviet theater into a beacon of hope in a city under siege. All types of people sleep in its cavernous basement. Christians of every denomination pray in circles.



A Jewish synagogue operates here. I was honored to bring them food and supplies. This gem of a man cooks three meals a day for 200 people and was eager to share his recipes with me.

Kharkiv is filled with the bombs of their enemies, but it’s also filled with people coming to and rekindling their faith. It’s filled with people banding together to serve one another. I’m proud to be a part of that.

One last objective remained, and that was to pick up the mother-in-law of a local pastor. She was stuck, living in the basement of her home because the rest of the house was destroyed. Unknown to me, it was her 77th birthday. I think transporting her out of Kharkiv was more of a blessing to me than to her.

As that task was completed, my job in Ukraine was done. Relationships had been made, distribution of food seen to and final destinations confirmed.



We’ll be able to send more to those cities and villages soon. The food, medicine and other aid we’ve brought in to serve these people is very much needed, but I think the most important things we brought were a sensitivity to the Holy Spirit and the hope that the Lord brings.