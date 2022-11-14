Incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa by phone on Sunday, according to his office.

The two leaders spoke regarding future opportunities, including an invitation from Netanyahu for the crown prince to visit Israel.

“The crown prince expressed Bahrain’s desire to broaden and deepen the relations between our countries and bring our collaboration to new heights,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

Bahrain, along with the United Arab Emirates, normalized relations with Israel in 2020 under then-Prime Minister Netanyahu with the signing of the Abraham Accords in Washington, D.C. Morocco joined the Accords later that year.

“We have an agreement with Israel, part of the Abraham Accords, and we will stick to our agreement and we expect it to continue in the same line and continue building our partnership together,” said Bahrain’s Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, according to Reuters.

“We will want to make an example and succeed together and face all the threats,” he added.

The crown prince is one of several national leaders to congratulate Netanyahu regarding his victory during Israel’s Nov. 1 election.

“I spoke with the leaders of Hungary, Greece, Poland, Romania and Austria, who congratulated me on winning the elections,” Netanyahu tweeted on the Friday following the election. “Together, we will take our relations to new horizons.”

“We share the same desire to strengthen the already strong ties between Israel and France,” French President Emmanuel Macron said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was also among those to celebrate Netanyahu’s victory.

“Congratulations to @netanyahu on winning the elections. It’s always important to see real democracy in action,” Zelensky tweeted. “We hope to open a new page in cooperation with the new Israeli government for Ukraine’s and Israel’s benefit!”