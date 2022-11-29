Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid is urging United Nations leaders to oppose a Palestinian attempt to bring Israel to the world courts.

Lapid wrote a letter to over 50 world leaders on Monday to request them to vote against the controversial committee measure.

“It has long been accepted that the status of disputed territory will be subject to direct negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians,” Lapid wrote.

“A one-sided change to such a policy will have detrimental effects on the entire region. Bringing the matter before the ICJ expressly contravenes the principle of direct negotiations accepted by Israel, the Palestinians and the international community, and will only play into the hands of extremists, further polarize the parties, and undermine the positive work that has been done over the past few years,” he added.

Lapid’s words relate to a measure that seeks to question the status of Jerusalem, the Temple Mount and Israel’s presence in Judea, Samaria, east Jerusalem and the Golan Heights.

Those proposing the plan want to return to the status of Israel prior to the Six-Day War in 1967, despite 56 years since the events.

Many Europeans have abstained from previous votes on the issue. A small number of nations have opposed the effort, including the U.S. and Canada.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has asked Palestinian leaders not to push for a vote on the resolution. The rulings are not binding but would be a significant turn against Israel through a resolution that would mark major differences in the boundary claims regarding Israel.

The resolution would also set up the U.N. to use different language from the Temple Mount, referring to it as al-Haram al-Sharif, the Noble Sanctuary, while avoiding mention of the Jewish historical connection to the Temple Mount.