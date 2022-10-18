Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid released a response on Tuesday regarding an announcement by Australia to no longer recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Lapid shared the announcement on Facebook and other social media following the new report.

“In light of the way in which this decision was made in Australia, as a hasty response to an incorrect report in the media, we can only hope that the Australian government manages other matters more seriously and professionally,” the prime minister wrote.

“Jerusalem is the eternal and united capital of Israel and nothing will ever change that,” he added.

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade website updated its text regarding Israel to state the nation “is committed to a two-state solution in which Israel and a future Palestinian state co exist, in peace and security, within internationally recognised borders” but no longer includes mentions of West Jerusalem.

The new wording replaced the previous statement that read, “Consistent with this longstanding policy, in December 2018, Australia recognised West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, being the seat of the Knesset and many of the institutions of the Israeli government. Australia looks forward to moving its embassy to West Jerusalem when practical, in support of, and after the final status determination of, a two-state solution.”

The Guardian was among the first to report the change noting the policy update. Israeli leaders have blasted the effort, while Palestinian leaders have lauded the move.

Australia’s embassy has long been in Tel Aviv and the nation has supported a two-state solution. The Australian government believes the future of Jerusalem’s status should be determined through efforts between Israelis and Palestinians.

The move contrasts other nations, including the United States, that have moved their embassies to Jerusalem and recognized the city as the capital of Israel.