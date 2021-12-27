Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Thursday that a bad new nuclear deal between the US and six other states with Iran would be worse than the current situation.

“We have no problem with a deal. A good deal is a good thing,” Lapid said, according to ‘The New York Times.’ “Second best would be no deal, but tightening the sanctions and making sure Iran cannot go forward. And the third and worst is a bad deal,” he added.

Meetings among the nations involved in the 2015 are scheduled for today in Vienna. The Iran nuclear deal was ended in 2018 by then-president Donald Trump when he withdrew the US from the agreement after Iran repeatedly violated its terms.

After US President Joe Biden took office in January, his administration expressed a new willingness to return to the negotiation table with Iran. Though the efforts have moved forward slowly, the upcoming Vienna meeting serves as the next step in the attempt to provide a diplomatic response to Iran’s ongoing pursuit of a nuclear weapon.

In August, Biden met in Washington with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. The two leaders agreed Iran can never obtain a nuclear weapon. The US, however, recently asked Israel not to directly intervene in Iran without US agreement, and Israeli leaders quickly responded by asserting the Jewish state’s right of self-defense.

Israel has continued to pursue all options in response to Iran, asserting its ability to act directly if needed to stop any existential threat involving nuclear weapons. In addition, Israel has spoken out against banned chemical weapon development in Syria, where Iran works with proxy groups and Hezbollah in efforts against Israel.

Three different reported strikes have taken place over the past year in Syria to stop the production of chemical weapons, such as Sarin gas, which the late dictator Hafez Assad used against his own people.

As Israel seeks to counter various threats, it encourages good diplomacy whenever possible. However, it tries to prepare for all eventualities, especially when it comes to nuclear weapon development from Iran.