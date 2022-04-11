Joseph’s Tomb vandalized for second day in a row by Palestinians as tensions rise in Israel

Palestinians reportedly vandalized Joseph’s Tomb located near the West Bank city of Nablus on Sunday as tensions continue to rise in Israel following a series of terrorist incidents.

An online video from the incident revealed a man saying in Arabic, “There is no Joseph’s Tomb anymore, you traitors.”

The comment likely referred to the Nablus regional governor who vowed to repair the location after the first vandalism incident over the weekend. Palestinian security forces are reportedly working to protest the site as of Monday following the event.

The location has traditionally been of importance to Jews, Christians, and Muslims. It is considered the burial location by some Jews of the biblical Joseph, though Muslims say a sheikh is buried at the location.

The first vandalism attempt included more than 100 Palestinians rioting at the location over the weekend and setting the site on fire before it was put out by security forces. Images from the location show damage to surrounding items and blackened areas from fire.

“We will not abide such an assault on a place that is holy to us — on the eve of Passover — and we will get to the rioters,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said in a statement. “And of course we will make sure to rebuild what they destroyed, as we always do.”

The destruction also came during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, a time marked last year by the start of the Gaza War against Israel. Tensions are also high as at least four terror incidents in the past month have led to Israel being on its highest alert level, with Israelis licensed to carry firearms encouraged to do so.

Despite the heightened security alerts, increased tourism has started to climb once again following the ease of COVID-19 restrictions. In addition, more than 10,000 Ukrainian refugees have moved to Israel since Feb. 24 when Russia began its invasion of Ukraine.