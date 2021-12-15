Numerous Jewish heritage sites in Morocco are in development for restoration as part of a new plan by King Mohammed VI, the Israeli Foreign Ministry announced.

The statement follows a recent visit to Morocco by Defense Minister Benny Gantz, which produced an historic memorandum of understanding regarding security and military issues.

The agreement follows Morocco joining the Abraham Accords in 2020 after it was first signed among, Bahrain, and the UAE at a White House ceremony. Gantz’s visit was the first by an Israeli defense minister to Morocco. Sudan has since become the second African nation to join the Accords.

Morocco’s signing also led to then president Donald Trump’s administration to recognize the nation’s sovereignty over a disputed portion of the Western Sahara Desert, ending a long controversy over the issue.

The new plan includes renovation of numerous synagogues and cemeteries, including the Fes city cemetery, which includes more than 13,000 graves.

The ultra-Orthodox newspaper Hamodia reported that the Moroccan king also plans to restore the original names of some Jewish neighborhoods. The plan joins other recent efforts to preserve Jewish heritage in the nation, including multiple Jewish museums.

Morocco on the Move, a website devoted to Jewish culture in Morocco, shared that in 2013 “the Casablanca-based Museum of Moroccan Judaism, the only institution of its kind in the Arab world, was reopened to the public. The museum displays photos of synagogues from across the kingdom, Torah scrolls and Chanukah lamps, gold embroidered caftans, jewels, ancient rugs, and other objects of Jewish-Moroccan cultural heritage.” The new initiative will build on this program and other efforts.

Nearly a half-million Israelis claim Moroccan heritage, while an estimated 2,750 native Jews remain in the nation.