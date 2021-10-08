Former White House advisers Jared Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, will visit the Knesset on Monday for the launch of the Abraham Accords Caucus. Kushner was a leader in negotiating the Accords agreements when his father-in-law, Donald Trump, was president. Ivanka is his daughter.

Kushner also serves as chairman of the Abraham Accords Institute, co-founded with his wife and Haim Saban. Former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who led the nation when the Abraham Accords were signed, is also expected at the event, alongside numerous political leaders.

In addition to Kushner and Trump, former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo, former Treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin and former ambassador to Israel David Freidman will also participate.

Friedman also plans to launch his Friedman Center during the visit. The center, focused on the expansion of the Abraham Accords he helped coordinate, plans to honor Pompeo with its first award during its opening Gala, to be held at Jerusalem’s new Museum of Tolerance.

In a statement, Friedman said, “Secretary Mike Pompeo navigated American diplomacy with enormous courage and skill. Around the globe, secretary Pompeo, under the direction of President Trump, projected American values and American strength in a manner that made the world safer and more peaceful. I can think of no individual more worthy of our first ‘Peace through Strength’ award, and we are honored that secretary Pompeo has agreed to accept it.”

During the event, a five-part documentary series on the Abraham Accords, co-produced by Friedman and the TBN Network, will be introduced. The series is slated for broadcast globally on the network later this year.

“I believe that we have created a documentary film that will inspire other nations and other leaders to embrace this path to peace. I am so happy to unveil this film in Jerusalem as we launch our Center,” Freidman said.

The Abraham Accords continue to leave their mark on Israel and nations across the Middle East. In addition to Israel, Bahrain, and the UAE, Morocco and Sudan have joined. Others may also soon follow, as the success of the accords reveal benefits for all parties involved.