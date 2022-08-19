Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid urged German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to end efforts to restart an Iranian nuclear deal.

The two leaders spoke by phone on Thursday, according to a statement from Lapid’s office.

“The Prime Minister reiterated Israel’s opposition to a return to the nuclear agreement, and the need for Europe to send a clear and unequivocal message that there will be no more concessions to Iran,” the statement read. “Prime Minister Lapid added that Europe must oppose Iran buying time in negotiations.”

The call also addressed remarks made by Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

“At the start of their conversation, the German Chancellor emphasized that he rejects and condemns Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas’s remarks, and that it was important for him to clarify this personally to the Prime Minister, as well as publicly,” the statement shared.

Abbas had recently claimed Israel had committed “50 Holocausts” against the Palestinian people.

The two agreed to meet soon, as a reflection of the close relations between their two countries.

The call comes just one day after Lapid announced restored diplomatic relations with Turkey.

Lapid released a statement regarding his call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday.

“The Prime Minister and the President agreed that this latest development is an important additional level in the strengthening of relations that will lead to many achievements, especially in the fields of commerce and tourism. This will be reflected in the resumption of Israeli flights to Türkiye and the upcoming convening of the Joint Economic Commission in Israel in September,” the statement shared.

“The leaders emphasized the great importance of Israel and Türkiye for maintaining regional stability,” it added.

The situation remains sensitive as Erdoğan recently traveled to Tehran where he met with Iran’s leaders and Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding the future security of Syria.