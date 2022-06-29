Israel President Isaac Herzog met with Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Amman on Monday in a surprise visit ahead of President Joe Biden’s upcoming trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia.

Herzog traveled in response to an invitation from Abdullah to discuss strategic matters in the region.

“During the warm meeting, held at King Abdullah’s invitation, the president and the king discussed deep strategic issues, at both bilateral and regional levels,” a statement from Herzog’s office said.

“The visit also addressed the protection of stable Israeli-Jordanian relations and the need for dialogue with all actors in the region,” it added.

Connections between the two nations have been stable under Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, though controversy arose regarding violence at the Temple Mount in April and May.

Herzog’s visit also marked the highest Israeli official to visit Jordan since the unrest, with National Security Council chairman Eyal Hulata also traveling to Jordan last week.

Jordan also continues to deal with an explosion at a plant recently that release t toxic yellow gas and killed 13 people and injured 250 people. The incident at the Red Sea port of Aqaba occurred when a chemical storage container fell during transport.

Israel’s leadership quickly reached out the offer support and any needed assistance following the incident.

Jordan and Israel also continue to discuss plans to address Iran’s ongoing development of nuclear weapons. Israeli leaders have made a recent push to coordinate efforts with other nations in the region.

Leaders from the U.S. have also conducted meetings with leaders in Saudi Arabia and other nations to address Iran’s growing threat. Despite ongoing efforts by the Biden administration to restart the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, Iran has shut off watchdog monitoring cameras and launched a recent rocket carrying a space satellite.