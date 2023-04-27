The nation of Israel is approaching a population of 10 million on the eve of its 75th anniversary as a modern state.

Israel currently has 9,727,000 citizens, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics.

The breakdown of Israel’s population includes 73.5% Jews, 21% Arabs and 5.5% from other groups.

Over the past year, the population of the country increased by about 216,000 people, a growth of 2.3%. The surge included 183,000 births and 79,000 immigrants, with 51,000 people dying.

Notably, Israel boasts a growing youth population. About 28% of Israel’s population is under the age of 14, according to the nation’s report.

Israel’s population has continued to increase in recent years in large part due to Jews returning to the Jewish homeland through Aliyah. About 1.5 million people have moved to the nation since 1990, with over 3.3 million total immigrants in the nation.

The past year saw an increase in the number of immigrants moving to Israel from both Ukraine and Russia as Jews fled to escape war in Ukraine. While many Ukrainians planned to move to Israel temporarily, Israel has extended help to refugees for another year as Russian President Vladimir Putin continues his invasion of the former Soviet republic.

Since the conflict began in Ukraine, about 50,000 Ukrainians who are not eligible to move to Israel under its Law of Return have come to the nation. Many who originally came have already left, with a reported 14,250 Ukrainian refugees remaining in Israel. Among those remaining, about 4,000 are senior adults.

The growth in the overall Israeli population has complemented the economic development of the nation. Israel has been awarded or ranked in numerous economic categories in recent years, making it one of the top financial power in the world despite its small geographic area.