Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Director General Yossi Shelley chaired the inaugural meeting of the inter-ministerial committee on combating crime and violence in the Arab sector.

The meeting included the directors-general of relevant government ministries, senior officials from the Arab sector led by Mudar Younes, Chairman of the Committee of Arab Local Authorities, and other heads of authorities. The participants received updates on the progress made in addressing crime and violence in the Arab sector.

Each official presented the actions taken within their respective areas of responsibility to implement the decision. Director General Shelley announced a new policy for addressing communities facing acute distress, which involved pooling budgets to combat violence and crime in these communities. He stressed the need for a comprehensive approach to dealing with criminal organizations.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the establishment of the inter-ministerial committee, highlighting its high priority. He believed it was fitting for the Director General of the PMO to lead the committee.

Chairman Younes of the Committee of Arab Local Authorities expressed gratitude, stating, “Today’s meeting is significant. We appreciate it and will work together.” Mayor Samir Mahmid of Um Al-Fahm also expressed gratitude, saying, “I thank the Director General for the three meetings held with him in the past 10 days. With your determination and responsibility towards the Arab sector, I am confident we will succeed.”

Director General Shelley concluded the discussion by emphasizing the shared society between Jewish and Arab communities in the country. He vowed to protect against harm caused by criminal organizations, particularly during the current emergency situation characterized by terrorism in Arab towns.

He expressed his intention to collaborate with successful authority heads, transforming their approaches into models. His focus included identifying and defining problems, improving processes, pooling resources, and achieving results promptly. Efforts would be made to effect significant changes on the ground, such as allocating resources to designated police officers, employing technology, enhancing community security, and more.

Shelley announced plans to convene the steering committee more frequently and receive regular reports. He pledged to intervene where budgets remained underutilized, reallocating resources to address areas experiencing acute distress. The cooperation of all government ministries was deemed crucial. Shelley also mentioned that the next directors-general forum would take place in Arab communities, in coordination with the Chairman of the Committee of Arab Local Authorities.