Although Israeli officials stress that cooperation with Egypt remains vital for regional security, Egypt’s growing military presence is raising questions. Initially justified as a measure against ISIS, Egypt’s military buildup in the Sinai now appears to have broader strategic implications, particularly with the construction of airfields, large fuel reserves, and military storage facilities. These developments have sparked Israeli fears that Egypt might view Israel as a potential future adversary, despite longstanding peace agreements.

Tensions escalated on Feb. 4, 2025, when Egyptian sources reportedly warned Israel that the Israeli Defense Forces’ presence in the Philadelphi Corridor—the area bordering Gaza and Egypt—could be considered a violation of the Camp David Accords. This statement, along with Egypt’s refusal to alter territorial realities, reflects underlying concerns over Israel’s actions in Gaza.

While Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi has repeatedly emphasized Egypt’s commitment to national sovereignty, experts argue that the country’s military buildup may signal preparations for a potential conflict with Israel. Analysts have pointed to Egypt’s recent military actions and extensive equipment acquisitions, questioning the rationale behind these moves given the absence of direct security threats.

Further complicating matters, experts like Moshe Fuzaylov suggest that the U.S. may need to step in to mediate and ensure transparency, especially following the October 2023 war. Concerns about Egypt’s future intentions underscore the importance of maintaining vigilance and strategic planning in this volatile region. As Israeli officials continue to monitor developments closely, the peace between the two nations, once a stabilizing force, now faces uncertain challenges.

February 7, 2025, comment on JNS article By Yaakov Lappin , “Egypt’s large military presence in Sinai continues to raise questions “ Egypt’s large military presence in Sinai continues to raise questions – JNS.org