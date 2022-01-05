Two major Israeli media sources – The Jerusalem Post’s website and Twitter account and Maariv’s Twitter account – were hacked on Monday with an image of Israel’s nuclear facility in Dimona being destroyed by an Iranian missile. The hack took place in honor of the two-year-anniversary of the assassination of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani by the US.

“We are close to you where you do not think about it,” the hacked message said, included in both English and Hebrew.

“We are aware of the apparent hacking of our website, alongside a direct threat to Israel,” The Jerusalem Post wrote on Twitter. “We are working to resolve the issue & thank readers for your patience and understanding.”

The hacker’s message may be connected with a video released in December that featured a simulated attack on Israel’s Dimona nuclear reactor. The video was released by the Iranian military and quickly spread across social media.

The video featured rockets launched at a target with the hashtag Dimona and a quote from the Qur’an in Arabic that read, “Then on the day, we will deal you the fiercest blow. We will surely inflict punishment.”

The Post had previously reported on the Iranian video, calling it “a dangerous escalation.” No group has yet claimed responsibility for the hacking.

On the same day as the hack, Houthi rebels from Yemen seized an Emirati ship in the Red Sea, according to the Associated Press. The terrorist hijacking reveals growing tensions in the region in connection with the death of Soleimani.

In Iraq on Monday, troops shot down two drones at the Baghdad airport. One of the drones reportedly had the words “Soleimani’s revenge” on the wing in Arabic. No injuries were reported.