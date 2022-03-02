A variety of Israeli and Jewish leaders have spoken out in condemnation of Russia’s destruction of the Babi Yar Holocaust memorial site on Tuesday during an airstrike on Kyiv. The strike took place on the sixth day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Rather than being subjected to blatant violence, sacred sites like Babi Yar must be protected,” the US Holocaust Memorial Museum announced, saying that it was ‘outraged’ by the destruction.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said Israel would help fix whatever damage was caused to the site. ‘We call for the sacred site to be protected and honored,” Lapid said.

The memorial commemorates the massacre at Babyn Yar (also called Babi Yar) that took place in September 1941, when German Nazis killed nearly 40,000 Jews in a two-massacre at the Babi Yar ravine near Kyiv.

Initially called a “peacekeeping mission” by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the attacks quickly revealed his intention was far different. Many civilian targets have been hit, as tens of thousands of Russian forces have crossed into the nation after a lengthy military buildup along Ukraine’s borders.

NATO countries and other nations have responded with a wide array of sanctions against Russia. In addition, numerous nations have sent humanitarian assistance and military equipment to Ukraine as the nation defends itself, while tens of thousands of Ukrainians flee into neighboring Poland and Romania.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Twitter, “What is the point of saying ‘never again’ for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar?”