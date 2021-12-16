Intelligence Minister Elazar Stern shared during an interview this week that Israel will continue to make every effort to keep Syria from having chemical weapons.

“We have a neighbor who has already proved that it doesn’t hesitate to use chemical weapons even against its own people,” he told Israeli Army Radio. “Assad must not have chemical weapons.”

Stern did not comment on two reported past occasions when Israel allegedly struck facilities with chemical weapons in Syria. However, the news comes as Israel has also ramped up its campaign against Iran’s nuclear development as well as the faltering talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

On Monday, The Washington Post reported on a June 2021 mission in which Israeli warplanes targeted three Syrian chemical weapons sites near Damascus. It alleged that seven Syrian soldiers were killed in the strike.

The report also discussed another reported airstrike on March 5, 2020 near Homs in Syria. Homs had been a center of outlawed chemical weapons production and the report claimed the strike hit a site about to go into production of chemical weapons.

The Syrian government used Sarin gas against its own people in a 2013 attack that killed an estimated 1,400 civilians near Damascus. Pressured by then-president Barack Obama, Assad allowed international inspectors to remove 1,300 tons of chemical agents from Syria for destruction.

However, chemical weapons have continued to appear within the nation since that time. The Post report noted multiple occasions since 2013 that show evidence that Syria’s government has not renounced it use of chemical weapons.

Israel’s military leaders stand prepared to put a stop to chemical weapons development at the earliest stages if recent reports are accurate. The preemptive moves may also serve as a warning to Syria and perhaps Iran that any additional attempts to use chemical weapons will be met with swift intervention.