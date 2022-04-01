Israeli Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz is slated to visit Ukraine next week, according to Ukrainian Ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk.

Horowitz will visit Israel’s field hospital operating in Mostyska and join in a meeting with Ukrainian Health Minister Vitor Liashko, according to a briefing in Tel Aviv on Friday.

The report comes as a delegation from Ukraine meets in Israel this week while Russia continues its invasion that has lasted more than a month.

The Israeli response has also included more than 100 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine. This week also marked more than 10,000 Ukrainian refugees entering Israel since the start of the Kremlin’s invasion of the former Soviet republic.

The large number, however, is dwarfed by the more than 4 million Ukrainian refugees that have left the nation for safety. The majority have fled to neighboring Poland, hoping to soon return home.

Others have traveled farther west, relocating to France or Germany, two nations in Western Europe that have opened their doors to Ukrainian refugees.

The Biden administration has also said it would take up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, though it is unclear if that many refugees will take up the offer. The U.S. has also extended visas of Ukrainians already in the nation.

For Israel, the matter is magnified as approximately 200,000 Ukrainian Jews are eligible for citizenship. Ukraine is also home to many Holocaust survivors, people who have survived World War II only to face another war in their later years.

In addition to government support from Israel, a wide array of non-profit organizations from the nation have reached out to offer help. At UkraineHope.com, the non-profit Friends of Zion, which runs the Friends of Zion Heritage Center in Jerusalem, has been strongly involved.

Founder Mike Evans has already conducted two personal trips into Ukraine. His most recent effort included transporting food to feed 45,000 people, mostly from Jewish background. The organization is also launching a new operation to bring Holocaust survivors from Ukraine to Israel. More information is available at UkraineHope.com.