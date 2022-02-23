The Israeli Embassy to Ukraine has moved its staff members from the capital city of Kyiv to Lviv in western Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid ordered the move on Monday, after several nations have recently moved personnel from Kyiv to other locations as a safety precaution. The Israeli Embassy’s team is currently working from rented office space in the new city.

The move occurred as Russian President Vladimir Putin moved troops into two separatist areas of Ukraine after declaring a “peacekeeping” mission in the region. The US and European Union have responded with a variety of sanctions.

The actions follow a lengthy buildup of more than 150,000 Russian troops near the Ukrainian border that have created strong tension in the region. After initial reports last week that some Russian troops were leaving the border area, the situation has now changed, with Russian forces entering two eastern Ukrainian districts that Putin has recognized as “republics”.

Israel has been urging its citizens in Ukraine to leave at this time. On Feb. 17, the Foreign Ministry announced: “The consular office in Lviv has been working to provide travel documents to Israeli citizens since Thursday (17/02/2022) and will assist citizens interested in leaving the country, primarily through land border crossings to neighboring countries.

“The Foreign Ministry is prepared for any development, including the possibility of a land exit. Within this framework, Israeli diplomats stationed in Lviv as well as those serving in Poland, Slovakia, Romania, Moldova, and Hungary have held visits to border crossings with Ukraine, and meetings with the authorities at the crossings, in order to ensure the passage of Israeli citizens who wish to leave Ukraine.”

Also of concern are up to 200,000 Ukrainian Jews. Israel is currently siding with the US in sanctions against Israel, and has yet to make moves that would encourage such a large population to flee Ukraine. However, Israel certainly has strong concerns for the nation’s Jewish population, with much speculation about efforts to assist Ukrainian Jews if Russia’s invasion escalates.