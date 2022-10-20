Israeli staff members in New Zealand became the first voters to cast their ballots for the nation’s national elections.

The election, slated for Nov. 1, includes early voting from thousands of diplomats internationally, along with Jewish Agency emissaries. Other Israeli citizens are not allowed to vote from outside of the nation.

In addition to New Zealand, votes were made by embassies in Australia, Japan and the Philippines. Voting continues around the globe with the last ballots cast from locations on the West Coast of the U.S.

Israel’s Embassy in Russia continues to participate in the election tradition. In contrast, the embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, voted in the embassy in neighboring Poland.

The largest of Israel’s international locations in the vote is New York. The Israeli consulate includes 750 eligible voters.

The election is an important one, as it involves who will lead the nation following the abrupt resignation of Naftali Bennett earlier this year that is now under the leadership of caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

The unity government deal had been pieced together after multiple failed attempts in national elections to form a majority in the Knesset. At least 61 seats of the total 120 spots must be won by a coalition to form a government.

In November, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will seek to win back his former role. Current polls show his Likud Party in the lead, though doubt remains regarding whether the efforts will be enough to form a majority.

Netanyahu was previously the nation’s longest-serving prime minister in the nation. Other candidates with their political affiliation in November include current Prime Minister Lapid (Yesh Atid), Ezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionism), Benny Gantz (National Unity), Aryeh Deri (Shas), Moshe Gafni (United Torah Judaism), Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beitenu) and Merav Michaeli (Labor).