The first high-level strategic dialogue on technology cooperation between Israel and the U.S. was held yesterday at the White House, according to a statement from Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s office on Friday.

The dialogue was agreed on during US President Joe Biden’s visit to Israel this past July and in the Jerusalem Declaration, which was signed by Prime Minister Yair Lapid and President Joe Biden.

“The launch of our strategic dialogue on technology cooperation and the establishment of bilateral working groups are important steps in taking the US-Israel relationship to new heights. The Jerusalem Declaration opens the door for Israel to join a select, prestigious group of countries with which the US is promoting research at the highest level, on subjects that currently top the scientific agenda,” Lapid said.

Innovation, Science and Technology Minister Farkash-Hakohen also commended the gathering.

“In both Israel and the US, the understanding is that the global – as well as national – challenges of both countries are in advanced technology,” he stated.

“The working groups have built the frameworks for working together in strategic fields and are expected to create breakthroughs in AI, climate, dealing with pandemics, quantum computing among others. I thank the Director of the National Security Council and all those civil servants who took part in the talks on this important cooperation and work,” he added.

During the dialogue, discussions were held by several bilateral working groups, including on climate change, pandemic preparedness and AI, in which concrete steps for cooperation between the two countries were determined, according to the prime minister’s statement.

Food security, hydrogen-based energy and the early prediction of extreme climate events and ways to reduce damage from them were the three issues presented in the working group on climate change.

The working group will meet again during COP27 to formulate procedures to implement the three plans. It was also decided to establish a joint team with the USDA to develop uses in AI in order to identify agricultural growths that could be damaged as a result of climate change and to use AI in order to make genetic modifications so as to create crops that are more resistant to climate change, according to Lapid’s statement.