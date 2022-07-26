Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Tuesday that his nation can significantly harm Iran’s nuclear program, warning against restarting a 2015 nuclear agreement between Iran and western nations.

Gantz shared the remarks during an interview in Jerusalem at a Channel 13 conference.

“Iran is a global problem. It is not just Israel’s private problem,” Gantz said.

“We are able to seriously harm and delay the nuclear [program].”

Gantz also responded to questions about America’s military involvement against Iran. The defense minister noted that President Joe Biden said the U.S. could use force as a last resort to stop Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Leaders from Israel and the U.S. signed the Jerusalem Proclamation when Biden visited Israel earlier this month. The proclamation declared that the two nations would never allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons.

The agreement was signed just days before Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met in Iran with its president and other leaders. The three national leaders stated the meeting was to focus on the future of Syria.

Russia has recently spoken out about shutting down the Jewish Agency in its country, an organization that assists Jewish Russians in moving to Israel. It is believed Russia is making the move due to Israel’s response to Russia over the conflict in Ukraine.

The move could have major concerns for Jews living in Russia. In addition to stopping those who may wish to move to Israel, antisemitism toward Jews in Russia could increase.

The concerns could also continue to grow as Iran’s proxies seek to harm Israel. Hezbollah has continued to increase its violent rhetoric in recent days, with leaders claiming its missiles can strike anywhere in Israel, including oil and gas platforms at sea.