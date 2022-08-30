Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited Tokyo on Monday to celebrate 70 years of diplomatic relations between the Jewish State and Japan.

The visit marked the first time in a decade that an Israeli defense minister has come to the country. The most recent previous visit to Tokyo was by former Defense Minister Ehud Barak in 2012.

“I shared with the Secretary the importance of strategic defense cooperation between our two strong democracies in light of growing regional and global challenges that threaten security, food and energy supplies, and economic growth,” Gantz said.

The defense minister stopped in Japan to meet with leaders following his travels to the U.S. to discuss Iran and its nuclear weapon plans. He also plans to visit with U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emmanuel during his visit to Tokyo.

Defense Ministry Director-General Amir Eshel, Defense Ministry Chief of Staff Maayan Israeli, Ambassador of Israel to Japan Gilad Cohen, Defense Attache Alon Yehoshua and Military Secretary Brig.-General Yaki Dolf also joined Gantz in the envoy to Japan.

Though only a small number of Jews live in Japan, business between the two nations is substantial. Israel exports $1.23 billion annually in trade, while importing $1.51 billion, according to the Jerusalem Post.

The Times of Israel reported that Japanese companies invested $2.9 billion in Israeli companies in 2021, up from just $87 million in 2015. Japan now comprises more than 15% of all foreign tech investments in Israel.

Increased investments in Japan are expected to continue as political concerns in China and other Asian nations make the country a safer and more stable place to do business. Japan also carries much influence in world relations, an important factor as Israel continues to press for further resistance to Iran’s nuclear ambitions.