A new operation by Israeli Defense Forces dubbed Operation Wave Breaker has been launched to address the recent increase in terror incidents in the nation.

Three incidents in the past week have included two shooting incidents, along with another attack involving multiple stabbings and a vehicle ramming that killed Israelis. The most recent incident included five people killed in a terror attack that included one police officer.

“I salute the armed citizen who killed the terrorist in a bus stabbing in Gush Etzion and saved lives. Israel is under terrorist attack, this is the only way to neutralize terrorists as quickly as possible and save lives,” MK Nir Barkat said on Twitter. “I call on the government to adopt the bill I submitted and to allow the IDF combat reservists to obtain a weapons license to fight terrorism.”

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also called on residents with gun licenses to carry their firearm.

“Be alert. Whoever has a weapons license, this is the time to carry it,” he said during a Wednesday video address.

“I stand by the civilians and police officers who shot the terrorists in the various locations. I have spoken with some of them and thanked them on behalf of all of us. These are heroes of Israel who, thanks to their courage, have saved lives,” Bennett added.

In addition to five people killed on Tuesday in Bnei Brak, two Border Police officers were killed and 12 other people were injured on Sunday when two ISIS-inspired individuals attacked. Both attackers were killed by police at the scene.

The attack followed another ISIS-inspired incident on Mar. 22 where four Israelis were killed by a terrorist in Beersheba who stabbed three victims and rammed another with a vehicle. Two others were injured in the attack.

The attacks have caused much uproar among those in the nation, including top security leaders who have now implemented the new operation to thwart future incidents.