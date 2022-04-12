Israeli-American actress and writer Noa Tishby was appointed as Israel’s first special envoy for combating antisemitism on Monday by Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

Tishby will “act on behalf of the Foreign Ministry to spearhead initiatives worldwide before key audiences, generate an international dialogue, and respond to acts of antisemitism,” Lapid’s office said in a statement.

“The creation of this post and the appointment of Noa Tishby is another step that will strengthen Israel and our fight against antisemitism internationally at a moment when Jews around the world once again face an alarming and dramatic resurgence in antisemitism,” Lapid added, referring to Tishby as “one of the world’s most influential Jews”.

Lapid introduced Tishby in her new role in a video posted to social media on Monday.

“The State of Israel is under attack by people calling us an apartheid state,” he said. “The Jewish people are under attack by people blaming Jews for everything that is wrong in this world. It’s time to fight back. It’s time to answer using smart young voices like Noa Thishby’s.”

In addition to her work as an actress, Tishby is the author of “Israel: a Simple Guide to the Most Misunderstood Country on Earth.” In the video announcement, she referred to anti-Zionism and antisemitism as “one and the same.”

Tisby was raised in Tel Aviv and served in the Israeli Defense Forces before becoming an actress and producer. She is known in Israel for her role in “Ramat Aviv Gimmel.”

The appointment also comes just weeks after the U.S. confirmed Deborah Lipstadt as its special envoy to combat antisemitism. In contrast with Lipstadt’s appointment, which required a Senate confirmation, Tishby’s role is an unpaid role through the Foreign Ministry that did not include confirmation by lawmakers.