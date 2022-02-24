A variety of Israeli and world leaders spoke out against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as reports of Russian troops launching strikes within Ukraine’s borders sent anger throughout the world.

“The Russian attack on Ukraine is a serious violation of the international order,” Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said. “Israel condemns the attack, and is ready and prepared to provide humanitarian assistance to the citizens of Ukraine.”

Up to 8,000 Israelis are estimated to be in Ukraine. In addition, up to 200,000 Jews live within Ukraine.

In addition to Lapid’s words, numerous world leaders have criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the former Soviet-controlled nation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said today that “Russia has vilely attacked us” and that the country “is defending itself and will not give up its freedom, as they think in Moscow. For Ukrainians, their independence and right to live on their own land freely is the highest value.”

European leaders also spoke out in support of Ukraine following news of Russia’s invasion. “We will not let President Putin tear down Europe’s security architecture. Ukraine will prevail,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter.

“This is a grave breach of international law, and a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security,” Stoltenberg said in a statement on Thursday. “Despite our repeated warnings and tireless efforts to engage in diplomacy, Russia has chosen the path of aggression against a sovereign and independent country,” he added.

“Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable,” US President Joe Biden told the nation.

“The prayers of the world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering,” Biden added.