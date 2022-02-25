Prime Minister Naftali Bennett welcomed a group of House Republican leaders to Israel this week, just days after meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as she visited the nation to express her support.

The GOP lawmakers, led by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), spoke concerning political and security issues in Israel, along with the latest developments concerning a potential nuclear deal with Iran.

Bennett expressed his gratitude for the support of the Republican leaders, emphasizing the importance of working together with members of both American political parties in the days ahead. The delegation, sponsored by AIPAC, offered an important face-to-face meeting in the months leading up to critical midterm elections among House members in the US.

The trip served as a reassuring follow-up to Pelosi’s visit. She addressed the Knesset during her trip, stating, ““The nuclear threat by Iran is a global one. It is a threat to the world. Israel’s proximity to Iran is a concern to all of us and a responsibility for all of us.”

The Republican visit also occurred the same week that Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion into Ukraine, whose populace of some 40 million is home to some 200,000 Jews. In addition, an estimated 8,000 Israelis were in the nation when the invasion began, along with several thousand American citizens.

Leaders from both the US and Israel have spoken out against the invasion, with US President Joe Biden imposing increased sanctions with the support of NATO countries. Biden also halted approvals of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a controversial pipeline that would have allowed Russian natural gas to flow to Europe.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid strongly condemned Putin’s invasion. “The Russian attack on Ukraine is a serious violation of the international order,” Lapid told the press on Thursday. “Israel condemns the attack, and is ready and prepared to provide humanitarian assistance to the citizens of Ukraine.”

Bennett also spoke out against the invasion on Thursday, though without specifically mentioning Russia by name.