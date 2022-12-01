Israel’s Ministry of Immigration and Absorption has released new information revealing that more than 70,000 immigrants have moved to the nation since November 2021.

The new data was released to mark Aliyah Day, an event commemorating Jewish people moving to Israel.

Since November 2021, the majority of immigrants have been from Russia, with 54%. Ukraine ranked second, with 21%, largely due to Russia’s invasion that began in February.

Other nations with high numbers of immigrants to Israel included the U.S., France, Belarus and Ethiopia.

The statistics also offered a look at the ages of those moving to Israel. More than one-fourth (28%) were between 18 and 25 years old, while 24% were 17 or younger. In other words, over half of Israeli immigrants in the past year were 25 years old or younger.

Over the past decade, Israel National News cited the report that over 22,000 immigrants enlisted in the IDF; 15 thousand of them were considered lone soldiers whose parents are not in the country. In the past decade 6,440 physicians, 1,448 dentists, and 2,552 nurses made Aliyah.

In addition, around 22,400 engineers immigrated to Israel and 2,140 workers joined Israeli hi-tech with the Ministry’s help. The statistics also noted that 11,537 teachers immigrated to Israel, and over the past 10 years, they taught hundreds of thousands of students; of those teachers, 413 of them were English teachers.

Those moving to Israel have spread across the nation. Only 17% of the past year’s immigrants settled in the two largest cities of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

The developments are especially important as Israel’s immigration efforts rebound from two years of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. The latest population estimate for Israel now stands at move than 9.3 million.